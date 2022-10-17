Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $182.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.11. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

