Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Arko worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arko by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Arko’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

