The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Reduced by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.