Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 855,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $9,897,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

ULTA opened at $394.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.12. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

