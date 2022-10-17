Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $213.28 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

