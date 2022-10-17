Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ResMed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 21,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $211.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

