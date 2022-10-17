Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 322.4% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 127.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 649.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $66.68 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.