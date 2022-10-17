Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

