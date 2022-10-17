Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $148.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.13.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.