Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

NYSE:LYB opened at $77.80 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

