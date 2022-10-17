Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Duluth by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 294,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duluth by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

DLTH stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $226.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

