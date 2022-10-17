Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 398.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

