Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,325,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Telefónica stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

