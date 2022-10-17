Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $57.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

