Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 39,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovid Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jason Tardio sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $37,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.94 and a quick ratio of 16.94. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

