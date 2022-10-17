Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 55.0% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Qurate Retail Stock Down 4.5 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $806.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

