Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 64.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,731,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after buying an additional 1,073,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after buying an additional 828,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 825,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after buying an additional 629,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.