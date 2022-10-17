Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,388,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $92.45 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

