TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $125.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

