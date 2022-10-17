Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,200 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -528.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

