Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $75.57 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

