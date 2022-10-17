Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 82,075 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,075 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

PG opened at $125.08 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

