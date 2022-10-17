Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $40,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $37,666,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $22,688,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

