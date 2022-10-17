Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $165.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.54. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

