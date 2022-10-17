iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after buying an additional 354,861 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,883,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the period.

IUSV stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

