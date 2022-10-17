Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

