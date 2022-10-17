Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,457 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $128.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.