Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.