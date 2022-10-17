Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,319,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

