Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $170.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

