Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

