Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $36.56.

