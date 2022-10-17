Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in United Bankshares by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.97 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

