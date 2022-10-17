First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.