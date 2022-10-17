Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $464.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

