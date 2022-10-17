Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,470 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,531,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTBD opened at $19.66 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.