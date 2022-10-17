6,200 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $26.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

