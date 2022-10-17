Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.