Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $197.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

