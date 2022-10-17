U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.76 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

