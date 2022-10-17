Morgan Stanley Trims Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price to $175.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE VMC opened at $148.44 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

