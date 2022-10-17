Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.
Insider Activity at Veris Residential
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.