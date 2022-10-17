Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 75,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

