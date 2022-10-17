Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Ventas Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of VTR opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 720.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

