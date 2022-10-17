VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,658,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,658,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,034,730 shares of company stock worth $11,135,066. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.