Truist Financial Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $145.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Down 1.3 %

WEX stock opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.20. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.