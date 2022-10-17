B. Riley Cuts WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $19.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WOW opened at $13.32 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $892,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

