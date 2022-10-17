XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of XPO opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after acquiring an additional 596,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

