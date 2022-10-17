Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $23.89 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

