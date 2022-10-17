Critical Analysis: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadre and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 588.07%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than Cadre.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 2.37 $12.66 million ($0.24) -112.91 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78

This table compares Cadre and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Cadre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre -1.59% 7.60% 1.97% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadre beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

