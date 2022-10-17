Contrasting The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Volatility and Risk

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.47 million 78.60 $147.07 million ($2.46) -1.55

This table compares The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -2,865.53% -3.61% -3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Central and Eastern Europe Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 179.97%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Dividends

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 75.1%. SuRo Capital pays out -116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats The Central and Eastern Europe Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

(Get Rating)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CECE, RTX, and ISE National 30. The fund was formerly known as The Central Europe And Russia Fund, Inc. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. was formed on March 6, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.